Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,380 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $402.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.71. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $280.38 and a 12 month high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MLM. Truist upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.54.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

