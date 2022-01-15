AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AerSale Corp. provides an integrated, diversified aviation aftermarket products and services for aircraft owners and operators to realize savings in the operation, maintenance and monetization of their aircraft, engines and components. The company’s offerings include: Aircraft & Component MRO, Aircraft and Engine Sales and Leasing, Used Serviceable Material sales and internally developed ‘Engineered Solutions’ to enhance aircraft performance. AerSale Corp., formerly known as Monocle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Cowen reissued a hold rating on shares of AerSale in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

ASLE stock opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. AerSale has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.79.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that AerSale will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASLE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AerSale by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AerSale by 309.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 11,310 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in AerSale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in AerSale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AerSale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,396,000.

About AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

