Aeternity Trading Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Aeternity has a market cap of $40.79 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007949 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 395,296,167 coins and its circulating supply is 349,475,224 coins. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

