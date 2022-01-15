Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $218.86.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMG traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.50. The stock had a trading volume of 130,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,565. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $107.97 and a 12-month high of $191.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.83.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.91 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.39 per share, with a total value of $508,653.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Erickson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.95 per share, for a total transaction of $509,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMG. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 126.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth $143,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.