AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 103,060 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 47.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,060 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of LPL Financial worth $50,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in LPL Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 560,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,875,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in LPL Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,146,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,787,000 after purchasing an additional 226,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.67.

In related news, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total value of $3,699,213.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total value of $2,840,159.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,244 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $175.78 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.88 and a 52-week high of $181.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.57%.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

