AGF Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 708,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,093 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $30,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NNN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 27.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,400,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,056 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 203.5% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,767,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,385 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth about $45,981,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1,058.0% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 582,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,306,000 after buying an additional 532,157 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 51.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,555,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,910,000 after buying an additional 530,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

NNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Shares of NNN opened at $46.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.53. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.88. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.22%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

