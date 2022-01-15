AGF Investments Inc. Has $39.04 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,445,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 323,917 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $39,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,319,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,975,000 after purchasing an additional 149,735 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 438,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 78,071 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $27.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average of $26.32. The stock has a market cap of $194.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.90.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

