AGF Investments Inc. Has $73.50 Million Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 12.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,545,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 519,686 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $73,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SU. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 40.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 200.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 536,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,857,000 after acquiring an additional 357,591 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,678 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 16.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,371,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,861,000 after buying an additional 334,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.57. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $28.74.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 101.55%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

