AGF Investments Inc. Sells 5,646 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,646 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $56,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $41,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1,262.5% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.16.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot stock opened at $372.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.14. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $388.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

