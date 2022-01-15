AGF Investments LLC Purchases 2,156 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at $1,174,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 21.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at about $987,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,363,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,717,000 after buying an additional 37,332 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day moving average of $41.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $454.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

HAIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

