AGF Investments LLC Reduces Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

AGF Investments LLC cut its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 84,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,213,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,630,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 12,059 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 414,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,990,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 719,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,257,000 after buying an additional 59,982 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $326.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 124.06 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $391.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $357.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.30.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.21%.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.25.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total transaction of $1,097,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

