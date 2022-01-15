AGF Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

AGF Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Quidel by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,558,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,326,000 after acquiring an additional 133,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quidel by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,863,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,949,000 after buying an additional 79,080 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Quidel by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,827,000 after buying an additional 378,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Quidel by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,292,000 after buying an additional 88,637 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Quidel by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 852,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,234,000 after buying an additional 141,662 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $114.88 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a 12 month low of $103.31 and a 12 month high of $265.00. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of -0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.84.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.25 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 47.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

