AGF Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $796.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.44.

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $678.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $668.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $628.24. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $710.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.