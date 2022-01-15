Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 8,207 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADC. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.69.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $68.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 0.42. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.93.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.55%.

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.35 per share, for a total transaction of $34,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

