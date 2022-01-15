Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) has been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €3.35 ($3.80).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €4.40 ($5.00) target price on Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.60 ($4.09) target price on Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($2.05) target price on Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €4.10 ($4.66) target price on Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($4.89) target price on Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of EPA:AF traded down €0.06 ($0.07) on Monday, hitting €4.18 ($4.75). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,595,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of €6.88 ($7.82) and a 12 month high of €14.65 ($16.65). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is €4.06.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

