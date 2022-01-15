Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Short Interest Down 75.4% in December

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 75.4% from the December 15th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 534,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
AIRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Industries Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Air Industries Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.
Shares of AIRI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 90,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,985. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Air Industries Group has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $2.46.
About Air Industries Group
Air Industries Group is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the manufacture and design of structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components. It operates through the following segments: Complex Machining, and Turbine Engine Components.
