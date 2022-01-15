Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $37.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

EADSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Airbus from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Airbus from €160.00 ($181.82) to €150.00 ($170.45) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.11.

EADSY stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $105.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Airbus has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. Airbus had a return on equity of 53.58% and a net margin of 7.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Airbus will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

