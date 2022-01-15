Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Short Interest Down 68.2% in December

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the December 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aisin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

ASEKY remained flat at $$41.19 during trading on Friday. 67 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.85. Aisin has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Aisin Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts. It operates through the following segments: Aisin Seiki Group, Aisin Takaoka Group, Aisin AW Group, Advics Group, and Others. The Aisin Seiki Group segment provides general automotive parts and services, life and amenity-related equipment, public works, and petroleum sales.

