Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) PT Raised to $33.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.81.

ACI stock opened at $30.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of -0.20. Albertsons Companies has a 1 year low of $15.97 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 26.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth $477,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 25.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 49,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 9,983 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 40,877.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 81,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

