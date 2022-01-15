Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $723.46.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 160.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Align Technology in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 78.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $524.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.41, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $635.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $653.81. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $494.45 and a 1 year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Align Technology will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

