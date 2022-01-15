Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

ALYA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins upgraded Alithya Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALYA opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. Alithya Group has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $139.01 million, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $83.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that Alithya Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALYA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Alithya Group by 690.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 590,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 515,627 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alithya Group by 164.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,742 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Alithya Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 892,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Alithya Group by 148.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 59,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

