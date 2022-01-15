Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $60.07 on Friday. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.34.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at $36,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 87.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 54.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

