Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 63,028 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,289,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,028 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $193,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 18.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 25.8% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.9% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $2,207,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $4,028,881.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,932 shares of company stock valued at $44,170,626 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. Truist increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.06.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $142.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 124.21 and a beta of 1.21. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $282.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.13 and its 200 day moving average is $187.88.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

