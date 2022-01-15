Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $163.25 Million Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,978,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,033 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.89% of Seagate Technology worth $163,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,407.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 880,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,436,000 after purchasing an additional 845,512 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,798,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,389,181,000 after buying an additional 739,001 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $44,409,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 88.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 593,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $49,462,000 after purchasing an additional 278,485 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 670.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 249,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $21,934,000 after purchasing an additional 217,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.48.

Shares of STX stock opened at $109.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $58.35 and a 52 week high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $226,640.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock worth $121,041,011 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

