Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Trading 3.8% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s stock price traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $12.49 and last traded at $12.42. 36,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,492,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.96.

Specifically, Director Arie Belldegrun purchased 155,039 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $1,953,491.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

ALLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,028,000 after acquiring an additional 155,250 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $634,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,535,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,198,000 after purchasing an additional 78,431 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.