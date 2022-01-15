ALLY (ALY) Hits Market Cap of $5.03 Million

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One ALLY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. ALLY has a total market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $39,593.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ALLY has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00059714 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ALLY

ALLY (ALY) is a coin. Its launch date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The official website for ALLY is getally.io . ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

Buying and Selling ALLY

