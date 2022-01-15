Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,100 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the December 15th total of 742,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Almonty Industries stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. Almonty Industries has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74.

About Almonty Industries

Almonty Industries, Inc engages in mining, processing and shipment of tungsten concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Los Santos, Valtreixal, Woulf, Panasquiera, and Corporate. The company was founded on September 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

