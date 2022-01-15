AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 28,077 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 162.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,374 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,077 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,393,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,162,152,000 after acquiring an additional 757,995 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.0% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 11,217.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 595,510 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $100.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.36. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $95.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $117.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Argus cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.57.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

