AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,730 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,638 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNPR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 140.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Juniper Networks by 93.6% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 129,622 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 62,673 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Juniper Networks by 15.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 182,932 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 24,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 492,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

JNPR stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.98, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.06.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNPR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $176,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $173,982.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,220 shares of company stock worth $1,524,457 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.