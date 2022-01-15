AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 109,443 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1,294.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,896 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 109,443 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up 0.4% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Amundi bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $690,308,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 190.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $615,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929,545 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 16.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,680,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,433 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 577.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,887,241 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $262,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,551 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 83.4% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,286,628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $423,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus increased their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.45.

NYSE:TJX opened at $71.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $84.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.