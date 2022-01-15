AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 57.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,248 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,471,000 after buying an additional 165,095 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 693,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,592,000 after purchasing an additional 81,251 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 53,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.92.

ADM stock opened at $71.55 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $49.28 and a 1-year high of $71.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.97%.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

