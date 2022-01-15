AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $5.31 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,205 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $5,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in PACCAR by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in PACCAR by 38.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 5.5% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $96.50 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.28 and a 200-day moving average of $85.63.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.15%.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

