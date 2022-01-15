AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $6.30 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,261 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial makes up 0.3% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,101 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 23.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,967,000 after purchasing an additional 931,872 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,683,530,000 after purchasing an additional 902,651 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $97,240,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 26.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,735,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,111,000 after acquiring an additional 576,614 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Edward Jones upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.46.

Shares of COF opened at $160.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $99.82 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.37. The firm has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

