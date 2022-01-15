AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $10.91 Million in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 235,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,910,000. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 0.6% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.24.

Shares of WFC opened at $58.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $238.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $58.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

