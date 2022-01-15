Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Short Interest Update

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the December 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ATGN stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,395. Altigen Communications has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 million, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91.

Altigen Communications Company Profile

AltiGen Communications, Inc engages in the provision of Microsoft cloud solutions. It operates through the North America, and Rest of the World geographical segments. The North America segment comprises of United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. The Rest of the World segment focuses on Europe.

