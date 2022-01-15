Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Short Interest Update

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the December 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of ATGN stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,395. Altigen Communications has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 million, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91.
Altigen Communications Company Profile
