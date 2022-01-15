Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) vs. FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Head to Head Analysis

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) and Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get FibroGen alerts:

This table compares FibroGen and Altimmune’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FibroGen -75.62% -58.92% -26.22% Altimmune -2,431.80% -32.83% -30.19%

68.5% of FibroGen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.6% of Altimmune shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of FibroGen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Altimmune shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FibroGen and Altimmune’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FibroGen $176.32 million 7.54 -$189.29 million ($2.33) -6.15 Altimmune $8.19 million 38.04 -$49.04 million ($1.96) -4.00

Altimmune has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FibroGen. FibroGen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altimmune, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

FibroGen has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altimmune has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FibroGen and Altimmune, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FibroGen 1 8 1 0 2.00 Altimmune 0 0 7 0 3.00

FibroGen presently has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 105.72%. Altimmune has a consensus target price of $30.57, indicating a potential upside of 289.94%. Given Altimmune’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Altimmune is more favorable than FibroGen.

Summary

Altimmune beats FibroGen on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer. The company was founded by Thomas B. Neff on September 29, 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV). The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.