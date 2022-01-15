Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) will announce $0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.77. Altra Industrial Motion reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $469.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.15 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth about $57,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 39.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.62. The company had a trading volume of 159,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,984. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.35. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $68.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

