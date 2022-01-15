Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Sold by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 16.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,125,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,293,000 after buying an additional 846,584 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,820,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,479,000 after buying an additional 90,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,037,000 after buying an additional 465,609 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,406,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,506,000 after buying an additional 69,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 34.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,753,000 after buying an additional 863,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $50.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.35. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.15 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.21.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

