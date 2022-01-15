Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMADY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of Amadeus IT Group stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $72.11. 87,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,505. Amadeus IT Group has a one year low of $58.34 and a one year high of $79.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.02.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $871.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.48 million. Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 11.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amadeus IT Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

