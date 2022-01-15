Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Amarin's sole marketed drug Vascepa has been on a strong growth trajectory for the last few years. Its recent label expansion for the cardiovascular indication looks promising. The promotional programs to create awareness for Vascepa’s expanded label and expanding managed care coverage bodes well for Amarin. It has launched the drug in Europe and plans to expand to the top 50 cardiometabolic markets worldwide over the next few years. These represent a multi-billion dollar opportunity. However, Vascepa sales declined year over year during the third quarter amid rising generic competition. The drug’s share in icosapent ethyl normalized prescriptions has declined so far in 2021. COVID-19 has hurt Vascepa sales, which is likely to continue in the rest of 2021.”

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.20.

Amarin stock opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.25 and a beta of 2.13. Amarin has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.44.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Amarin’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 20.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 47.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 16.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 26.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 35,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. 30.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

