Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,454 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.2% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of AMZN opened at $3,242.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,438.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,427.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.
In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Forty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,201.88.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
