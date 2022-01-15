AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) EVP John D. Mcdonald Sells 75,000 Shares

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $1,721,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $20.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.09. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.15 million. The firm’s revenue was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.70) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMC. Wedbush lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 67.6% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 15.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 86.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 3.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 31.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

