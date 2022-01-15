Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Stock Holdings Lowered by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 64.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,971 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 16,063 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amedisys during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter worth $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter worth $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Amedisys by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

AMED stock opened at $146.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.85. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.62 and a 52 week high of $325.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AMED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.63.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.