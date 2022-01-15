AMEPAY (AME) Price Hits $0.0073 on Exchanges

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. During the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. AMEPAY has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $78,737.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMEPAY coin can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AMEPAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00063142 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00077676 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,302.02 or 0.07687974 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,925.79 or 0.99942493 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00069200 BTC.

About AMEPAY

AMEPAY launched on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMEPAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMEPAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.