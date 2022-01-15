American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $21.00 target price on the airline’s stock, down from their previous target price of $23.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.77.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.68.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.54) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 70,946 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 42,632 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 14.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 666,807 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 84,125 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 74.4% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 266,717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Read More: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.