American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $21.00 target price on the airline’s stock, down from their previous target price of $23.00.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.77.
Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.68.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 70,946 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 42,632 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 14.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 666,807 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 84,125 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 74.4% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 266,717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.
