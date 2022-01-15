American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Assets, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns, operates, acquires and develops retail and office properties primarily in Southern California, Northern California and Hawaii. The trusts assets include retail properties, office properties, Waikiki Beach Walk property and multifamily properties. American Assets, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

NYSE:AAT opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. American Assets Trust has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $40.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.81.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Assets Trust will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.69%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.56 per share, with a total value of $197,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 12,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.48 per share, for a total transaction of $439,839.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 124,229 shares of company stock worth $4,530,581. Corporate insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 126.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

