American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Cut to $38.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.43.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.36. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,254,057 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $534,955,000 after buying an additional 508,540 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 8,383,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $314,620,000 after buying an additional 1,590,642 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,463,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $140,965,000 after buying an additional 988,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,406,479 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $127,845,000 after buying an additional 230,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,493,097 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,565,000 after buying an additional 70,274 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

