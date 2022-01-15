American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to post $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Public Education’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.34. American Public Education posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $98.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.85 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 4.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

American Public Education stock opened at $22.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $422.85 million, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average is $25.44. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $18.11 and a twelve month high of $39.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Public Education by 1.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in American Public Education by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in American Public Education by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

