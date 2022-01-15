AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 862.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ACAN opened at $0.74 on Friday. AmeriCann has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77.

About AmeriCann

Americann, Inc engages in the development and leasing of cannabis cultivation, processing and product manufacturing facilities. Its projects include Denver Medical Cannabis Center, Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center, and Illinois Medical Cannabis Center. The company was founded by Benjamin J. Barton on June 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

