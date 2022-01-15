America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of America’s Car-Mart worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter worth $215,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 82,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of CRMT opened at $99.50 on Friday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $177.45. The stock has a market cap of $647.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.91.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 27.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

